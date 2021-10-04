October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tom Brady Sets NFL Career Passing Yards Record

Author:

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set the NFL career passing record Sunday night against the Patriots, surpassing Drew Brees who previously held the record.

Brady became the league's all-time passing yards leader when he found wide receiver Mike Evans in his first return to New England since his 2020 departure. 

The quarterback, who is in his 22nd season in the NFL, entered Sunday night's contest just 67 yards shy of Brees's record. Brees, who is an analyst with NBC, was in attendance for Sunday Night Football when Brady broke his record. 

SI Recommends

Brees surpassed Peyton Manning for first in all-time career passing yards in 2018. He retired this past offseason after throwing for 80,291 yards in his career.

Brady already owns the NFL’s all-time regular-season record for touchdown passes, entering Sunday's homecoming game in New England with 591 compared to second-place Brees’s 571.

Brady is also the league's all-time leader in playoff passing yards (12,449) and playoff passing touchdowns (83).

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady
NFL

Brady Sets NFL Career Passing Yards Record

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set the NFL career passing yards record Sunday night against the Patriots.

NFL Week 4 Takeaways
Play
NFL

Week 4 Takeaways: Kyler Takes Cards to Another Level, Browns D Is Spectacular, Rookie QB Redemption

Plus, Packers win ugly in Green Bay, the Giants show what they can be, the Ravens dominate in Denver, Matthew Stafford’s bad day, and much more!

red sox
MLB

MLB Playoff Field: Wild Card, Division Matchups Set

There will be no Game 163 after all, as the Yankees, Red Sox and Giants all took care of business on the final day of the regular season.

The NWSL's matchball
Soccer

NWSL Announces Systemic Changes After Paul Riley Scandal

The NWSL board of governors announced the formation of an executive committee that will oversee the league's front office operations.

aaron judge
MLB

Yankees, Red Sox Set to Meet in AL Wild-Card Game

New York and Boston took care of business on Sunday and will move on to face each other in a win-or-go-home elimination game on Tuesday.

teddy bridgewater
NFL

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Exits Game With Concussion

Bridgewater took a hard hit late in the first half and was later ruled out after being replaced by Drew Lock.

trey-lance-49ers-seahawks
NFL

Lance Replaces Injured Garoppolo As 49ers Face Seahawks

Trey Lance is San Francisco's new signal caller after Jimmy Garoppolo exited Sunday's contest with a calf injury.

zach-wilson
NFL

Zach Wilson Is Going to Be O.K.

The Jets' No. 2 overall pick QB rebounded from a disastrous start to the season with a solid display against the Titans. For now, that's all they need from him.