Brady Sets NFL Career Passing Yards Record

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set the NFL career passing record Sunday night against the Patriots, surpassing Drew Brees who previously held the record.

Brady became the league's all-time passing yards leader when he found wide receiver Mike Evans in his first return to New England since his 2020 departure.

The quarterback, who is in his 22nd season in the NFL, entered Sunday night's contest just 67 yards shy of Brees's record. Brees, who is an analyst with NBC, was in attendance for Sunday Night Football when Brady broke his record.

Brees surpassed Peyton Manning for first in all-time career passing yards in 2018. He retired this past offseason after throwing for 80,291 yards in his career.

Brady already owns the NFL’s all-time regular-season record for touchdown passes, entering Sunday's homecoming game in New England with 591 compared to second-place Brees’s 571.

Brady is also the league's all-time leader in playoff passing yards (12,449) and playoff passing touchdowns (83).

More NFL Coverage: