Garrett Uses QB Gravestones for Halloween Decorations

October 14, 2021
Myles Garrett Uses Quarterback Gravestones for Halloween Decorations

Myles Garrett has put plenty of fear into quarterbacks in five NFL seasons, and Cleveland's defensive end is taking the same approach off the field as Halloween approaches. 

Garrett is celebrating Halloween this year by placing a slate of gravestones in his front yard, each painted with the name and number of a different NFL quarterback. Considering the front of Garrett's home, no AFC quarterback will head over to trick-or-treat in the Cleveland area anytime soon.

Opposing quarterbacks have enough to worry about when they see Garrett on the gridiron. The No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft leads the NFL with seven sacks through Week 5, and he's tallied 49.5 sacks in 56 career games. With Garrett leading an improved Cleveland defense, the Browns enter Sunday sitting second in the AFC North at 3–2.

Garrett will have his own chance to secure some holiday treats on Oct. 31 when the Browns host the Steelers. Garrett has recorded five career sacks against the Steelers along with three forced fumbles. 

