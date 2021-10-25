Here's The Play Zach Wilson Injured His PCL On Against The Patriots

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to miss at least two weeks with a sprained PCL in his right knee, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

MRI results from Monday morning reportedly confirmed the initial diagnosis. According to ESPN, it is possible Wilson misses up to four weeks with the injury.

Wilson suffered the PCL sprain in the second quarter of Sunday's eventual 54-13 loss to the Patriots. He left the game following the hit and did not return.

Wilson said afterward his knee "twisted" and that he "felt a pop."

“I threw the ball and I think my toe kind of just got stuck in the ground and [Patriots linebacker Matt Judon] just kind of fell on it with all of his weight and that kind of twisted it,” Wilson said.

"It’s obviously frustrating, injuries are part of the game of football so just dealing with them as we can and be able to come back.”

Mike White, a fifth-round pick. of the Jets in the 2018 NFL draft, is expected to be the team's starter while Wilson sits. White made his NFL debut on Sunday against the Patriots throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

Wilson has been inconsistent throughout his rookie season, throwing touchdowns in just two of the six games in which he's played. He entered Sunday leading the league in interceptions (9) and he has been sacked 20 times throughout the first seven games of his career.

The Jets host the Bengals next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.