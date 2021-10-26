October 26, 2021
Former NFL Safety Patrick Chung Charged With Assault and Battery on Family Member

Former Patriots and Eagles safety Patrick Chung was charged Monday with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalism, according to court records obtained by multiple outlets.

Chung is set to appear in court Tuesday in Quincy, Ma. 

The former safety was arrested in Milton, Ma. According to WBZ4 in Boston, the criminal complaint filed noting Chung's arrest did not reveal any additional details. 

Chung tweeted Monday afternoon, "Best day of my life," though it is unclear what the intent behind the message was.

The 34-year-old safety retired from football after last season, ending a more-than-decade-long career that featured two stints with the Patriots. New England drafted Chung No. 34 in the 2009 NFL draft. He played for the Patriots from '09 to '12, before playing one season with the Eagles. He then rejoined New England for the '14 season and spent the remainder of his career with the franchise. 

He last appeared in a game in 2019. 

In August 2019, Chung faced a felony charge of cocaine possession in New Hampshire, but the charge was conditionally dismissed months later.

