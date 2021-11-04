The Bears' offense could receive a boost for their Week 9 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Thursday, head coach Matt Nagy announced running back David Montgomery has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Montgomery isn't a lock to suit up Monday night against the Steelers, but the decision to designate him to return from injured reserve opens up a 21-day practice window for him.

Chicago has been without Montgomery since Week 4, when he suffered an MCL sprain in a victory over the Detroit Lions.

During Thursday's press conference, Nagy commented on Montgomery's recovery process and what he'll bring to the offense for the second half of the regular season.

"He's worked really hard to get to this point," Nagy said, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. "Now, we'll see where it goes. It's good timing. He's grown into such a tremendous leader for the offense."

Montgomery was off to an excellent start before going down with an MCL injury. In four games this season, Montgomery has 309 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 69 carries.

Khalil Herbert, a 2021 sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, did an admirable job filling in for Montgomery, rushing for 344 yards and one touchdown in the last four games.

