'Odell Just Texted Me' Meme Goes Viral After Signing Confusion

Odell Beckham Jr.'s signing news was ... all over the place.

Initially, there were some conflicting reports that Beckham Jr. was "on the fence" about his decision, but the former Browns wide receiver confirmed he's heading to Los Angeles in a text to NFL Network's Kim Jones.

"Odell Beckham Jr. just texted me: 'Rams,'" Jones tweeted.

But as sportswriters scrambled to piece together their breaking news stories on the major development, Twitter went the other direction, creating a meme out of the initial tweet that solidified it all.

Before reading how the social media realm created their own takes on this viral moment, what would Beckham Jr. have just texted you?

