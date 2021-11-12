Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'Odell Just Texted Me' Meme Goes Viral After Signing Confusion

Author:

Odell Beckham Jr.'s signing news was ... all over the place. 

Initially, there were some conflicting reports that Beckham Jr. was "on the fence" about his decision, but the former Browns wide receiver confirmed he's heading to Los Angeles in a text to NFL Network's Kim Jones. 

"Odell Beckham Jr. just texted me: 'Rams,'" Jones tweeted

SI Recommends

But as sportswriters scrambled to piece together their breaking news stories on the major development, Twitter went the other direction, creating a meme out of the initial tweet that solidified it all. 

Before reading how the social media realm created their own takes on this viral moment, what would Beckham Jr. have just texted you? 

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Rams, head over to Ram Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL

'Odell Just Texted Me' Meme Goes Viral

The former Browns star seems to have sent a lot of texts on Thursday, ranging from Taylor Swift's Red album release to the iconic Wicked Witch of the East debate.

Oklahoma State basketball court
College Basketball

NCAA on OSU's Remarks After Ban: 'This Is Unacceptable'

An NCAA statement addressed Oklahoma State's behavior after receiving its men's basketball postseason ban.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the Detroit Lions game at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
NFL

Stafford on OBJ to Rams: 'Nothing Surprises Me Anymore'

The former Browns star joins a talented wide receiver corps of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

d'ernest johnson
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

D'Ernest Johnson has a great opportunity to flex his skills with the Browns' depleted at running back.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) in action against Houston Texans during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
NFL

Report: Brissett Starts, Tagovailoa As Backup Vs. Ravens

Tua's injury bout continues as he recovers from a fractured middle finger, but remains active.

Pittsburgh Steelers Pat Freiermuth
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Tight Ends

Pat Freiermuth has skyrocketed from high-potential rookie to TE1 in these Week 10 rankings.

Las Vegas Raiders Hunter Renfrow
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Hunter Renfrow climbs into the top-30 as the Raiders regroup at the wide receiver position.

christian-mccaffrey-panthers
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey is healthy and playing, but he isn't the top-ranked RB this week!