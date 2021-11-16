Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared not to love watching Dak Prescott rush for a touchdown late in the third quarter of Sunday's blowout 43–3 win over the Falcons.

"I worry about it," Jones said. "We got to realize that at the end of the year what this is about is being standing," Jones said on his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Warren Buffett one time said the hardest thing about accumulating wealth is to be there to spend it."

With the Cowboys already up 33 points late in the third quarter, Prescott ran a play-action bootleg to the left, and powered past Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker and defensive lineman Anthony Rush for a four-yard score.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones also didn't love seeing the Prescott scamper for a touchdown, telling 105.3 The Fan on Monday, "Let’s don’t do that. But certainly, I mean, that’s Dak. At the end of the day, we have to protect Dak from Dak, but he’s the ultimate competitor.”

It was just over a year ago that Prescott suffered a season-ending leg injury which cost him 11 games.

“What I’ve been through, I’ll call it a callused mind,” he told Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop, calling his broken ankle “just another scratch that’ll heal up, that’ll make me stronger.”

On the season, Prescott has led one of the league's top offenses, throwing for two touchdowns and just five interceptions. Dallas, which stands at 7–2 entering its Week 11 contest with the Chiefs, also is putting up a league-leading 31.6 points per game.

More NFL Coverage:

For More Coverage of the Cowboys, Visit Cowboy Maven