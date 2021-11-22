Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
ManningCast Guests for Giants vs. Buccaneers Announced

Author:

The slate of guests for this Monday night's ManningCast of the Giants vs. the Buccaneers has been announced.

The first guest will be legendary Giants coach Bill Parcells, who won two Lombardi Trophies with the team in the 80s.

The second guest will be comedian Kevin Hart. Hart needs no introduction but his dynamic with the Manning brothers will surely make for must-watch football. Hart, an Eagles fan, undoubtedly found himself rooting against the Mannings at one time or another. 

In a change of pace from the typical entertainers and athletes that are ManningCast guests, director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University Condoleezza Rice will be the show's third guest. She is a diplomat who was the first Black woman to serve as secretary of state from 2005 to 2009. 

The show's last guest will be former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman. The longtime Patriots wideout will surely be rooting for Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, his former signal-caller. 

