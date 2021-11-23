Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Bill Parcells Mocks Peyton Manning's Rookie Interception Record

Author:

Peyton Manning retired in 2015 as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in NFL history, but his immense talent wasn't exactly evident during his rookie season.

Manning finished his first professional season with 26 touchdowns and an NFL-record 28 interceptions, gunslinging his way to a 3–13 record. A quick exit from the league was just as likely as a Hall of Fame career after 1998.

Former Giants, Cowboys, Patriots and Jets head coach Bill Parcells reflected on Manning's difficult rookie year as he joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football. Parcells could have coached the elder Manning in New York had he declared for the 1997 NFL draft, though the missed connection looked like a potential blessing in disguise at the end of the 20th century. 

"I would have probably cut my throat at about No. 15," Parcells said referring to Manning's 28 interceptions as a rookie. 

Manning certainly rebounded after his difficult rookie season. He finished his NFL career with 539 touchdowns and five MVPs, adding a pair of Super Bowl rings. As for Parcells, he logged quite the impressive career of his own. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, and he tallied 172 career wins in 19 seasons. 

