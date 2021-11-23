Skip to main content
Bears' Matt Nagy Focused on Lions, Not Job Status in Wake of Firing Report

Author:

Bears coach Matt Nagy denied a report Tuesday that said that he had been informed that Thursday's contest against the Lions would be his last game with the franchise.

"That is not accurate," Nagy said Tuesday. 

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Patch.com's Mark Konkol reported that Nagy was informed on Monday he would coach his last game on Thursday.

Nagy said, however, he had not spoken to owner George McCaskey, team president Ted Phillips or general manager Ryan Pace this week.

Nagy added that his "focus is on these players and Detroit, and that's it. That's my job as a head coach and a leader, is to do that. These players have been amazing. They've been great. You have this quick turnaround after a loss like [Sunday's to the Ravens], and now here you go. The only thing we can do is focus on the now and do everything we can. Thursday is going to be here quickly."

SI Recommends

Nagy has been the Bears' coach for each of the past four seasons. He led the team to the postseason in both 2018 and last year, however, never once has the team advanced past the first round of the playoffs. 

Chicago opened this season 3–2, but has lost five consecutive games. Quarterback Andy Dalton is set to start on Thursday after rookie quarterback Justin Fields's sustained a rib injury last Sunday. 

Kickoff on Thursday is set for 12:30 p.m. ET.

