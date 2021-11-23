1. I’m not going to rant about how the Lions playing on Thanksgiving every year isn’t cute or funny anymore and how the NFL is doing a disservice to its fans by keeping this dumb tradition alive. I did that last year. The fact is, no matter how bad the Lions are and no matter how bad their opponent is, the game will still generate around 25 million viewers because America is addicted to the NFL.

The league isn’t going to change things. So, now we will be treated to a matchup between the 3–7 Bears, led by Andy Dalton, and the 0–9 Lions led by Tim Boyle, on Fox at 12:30 pm ET.

Earlier today, the NFL’s Twitter account tried to get fans fired up for this pig of a game.

I don’t want to shock you, but the reaction probably wasn’t what the NFL was hoping for.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

2. Speaking of Thanksgiving, Tom Brady told Oprah on his SiriusXM show this week that it's the one day of the year he puts the TB12 Method on hold and eats what he wants.

3. The Chiefs' 19–9 win against the Cowboys this past Sunday was the most-watched NFL game of the season, drawing 28.1 million viewers.

4. It's one thing to get roasted by fans, but Kyle Kuzma took heat from NBA superstars for his gargantuan sweater last night.

5. Most of you have seen the shocking video of a "fan" attacking Seth Rollins during Monday Night Raw last night.

For anyone who doesn't follow wrestling, Rollins deserves a ton of credit here, because he was part of the show's final segment and still had to perform after going through this scary incident. Props to him.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features a conversation with Kenny Mayne.

The longtime ESPN personality discussed his May departure from the company after 27 years. How does he feel about what went down? Does he regret revealing that ESPN wanted him to take a 61% pay cut? How weird was it to do some SportsCenter shows after announcing he was leaving ESPN?

Mayne also discusses what he's up to know, how he navigated being political on social media while trying to follow ESPN's guidelines, whether a sports-themed comedy show can work, what he tweeted his friend, Aaron Rodgers, after Rodgers got COVID-19 and much more.

The podcast closes with the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY talk about big news for Sal, Steph Curry getting "MVP" chants on the road, the Tom Brady docuseries, Man in the Arena, the new, in-season edition of Hard Knocks and Episode 4 of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: No matter where you stand on Friends, you have to admit it did Thanksgiving episodes better than any other show.

