Former Saints Player Glenn Foster Jr. Dies at 31

Former Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died earlier this week shortly after being taken into police custody, an official at the Pickens County, Alabama Medical Examiner and Coroner’s Office told NOLA.com. He was 31.

The cause of death was not released, nor was the exact location where he died.

Per NOLA.com, Foster had been arrested early Saturday morning on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. By Sunday afternoon, the chargers were adjusted to three counts of simple assault and one count of third degree robbery.

Coroner Chad Harless told CBS affiliate WWL that the Pickens County office is in possession of Foster's body and an autopsy is pending.

Foster appeared in 17 games with the Saints between 2013 and '14. He compiled eight tackles and seven quarterback hits throughout his tenure. He played college football at Illinois, where he is from.

Former teammate Terron Armstead wrote on Twitter on Tuesday,"I really can’t find the words to properly express. Rest In Peace Glenn Foster, you’ll be missed bro!"

