December 8, 2021
Bears to Start Justin Fields vs. Packers

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been cleared to play Sunday vs. the Packers and will start for Chicago, the team announced Wednesday.

Fields has been out since exiting the Bears' eventual 16–13 Week 11 loss to the Ravens with a rib injury. 

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has started each of Chicago's last two games. While the Bears defeated the Lions 16–14 in Week 12, against the Cardinals last week, Andy Dalton struggled. He threw four interceptions in the 33–22 defeat. 

Fields, the No. 11 pick in last year's draft, has already started eight games this season for Chicago. The team is 2–6 in his starts. 

On the season, he has thrown for 1,361 yards and four touchdowns, tossing eight interceptions as well. He has also run for 322 yards and two touchdowns. 

Chicago enters Sunday 4–8 on the season and are in third place in the NFC North. The Packers lead the division at 9–3. 

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

