December 9, 2021
Patrick Mahomes on Limiting Interceptions: 'I Have to Be Me'

In 2020, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw just six interceptions in the regular season. Though he has only played in 12 games in 2021, he has already doubled his interception total. 

Heading into Week 14 of the 2021 season, Mahomes has 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. During this Wednesday's press conference, he opened up about his turnovers. 

"I mean it just happens, it’s part of football,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “Luckily enough, our defense is playing good enough that whenever they happen, they’re able to get stops and get turnovers or whatever it is and not let it impact the team. But you understand that turnovers are a huge part of this game. Our defense is getting a lot of turnovers and winning that turnover battle. I’ll try to limit them as much as possible, but at the same time I have to be me and continue to throw the football and give guys chances to make plays.”

Some of Mahomes' interceptions have come off dropped passes. However, the former MVP doesn't want his wide receivers to take any of the blame.

"Like I said, some of the dropped passes — people get hung on them even the one in the game that got intercepted, if I throw the ball in a better spot and he makes the catch, probably splits and scores," Mahomes explained. "I threw it high and hard, and it gets tipped up and picked." 

Mahomes' turnover problem this season has affected the Chiefs' productivity on offense. They're averaging 25.3 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league. 

The Chiefs will try to get their offense back on the right track this Sunday against the Raiders. 

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. 

Arrowhead Report: Patrick Mahomes Believes In Receivers

For more on the Kansas City Chiefs, visit Arrowhead Report.

