December 11, 2021
NFL
Julio Jones

Report: Titans Plan to Remove Julio Jones from Injured Reserve List

The Titans plan to activate wide receiver Julio Jones off the team's injured reserve list with plans for him to play on Sunday against the Jaguars, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Jones had been dealing with a hamstring injury. Per Rapoport, Jones's hamstring has healed and the star wideout is ready to return to the field. 

Tennessee initially placed the star receiver on the injured reserve list on Nov. 13. He has missed the last three games—against the Saints, Texans and Patriots—and has played in just six games in his first season with the Titans.

Tennessee (8–4) currently sits atop the AFC South with five games remaining. Jones, 32, has failed to truly take hold in Todd Downing's offense, recording 21 catches for 336 yards on the season.

Kickoff against the Jaguars (2–10) is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET in Nashville this Sunday. 

