December 16, 2021
NFL
Michael Thomas Reacts to Urban Meyer Firing: 'Misery Loves Company'

Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo isn't the only one happy Urban Meyer's time in Jacksonville is over.

Former Ohio State and current Saints receiver Michael Thomas weighed in on Meyer's firing on Monday, offering a prediction for the current coaching free agent. 

"Urban will bounce back," Thomas tweeted. "I understand misery loves company."

Meyer was fired on Wednesday night after posting a 2–11 record in his first season with Jacksonville. His dismissal comes following a pair of recent controversies. Meyer reportedly called his assistants "losers" in a meeting last week, and he reportedly kicked Lambo in the leg during practice in August. 

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement Wednesday. "As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen."

Thomas has not played in 2021 as he deals with an ankle injury. He is a two-time All Pro, tallying 510 career receptions since 2016. Thomas led the NFL in receptions in 2018 and 2019. 

