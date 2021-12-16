Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Report: T.J. Hockenson Undergoes Thumb Surgery, Out for Rest of 2021

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson underwent thumb surgery on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Hockenson will not return to the field in 2021. He is expected to make a "complete recovery in time for the off-season program" ahead of 2022, per Schefter.

Hockenson, 24, was selected by the Lions with the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He's tallied 160 receptions in three seasons, adding 12 touchdowns. Hockenson leads the Lions in receptions (61) and receiving yards (583) entering Week 15.

The Lions will look to earn their second win of the season on Sunday as they host the Cardinals. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is slated for 1 p.m. ET. 

