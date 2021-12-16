Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson underwent thumb surgery on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hockenson will not return to the field in 2021. He is expected to make a "complete recovery in time for the off-season program" ahead of 2022, per Schefter.

Hockenson, 24, was selected by the Lions with the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He's tallied 160 receptions in three seasons, adding 12 touchdowns. Hockenson leads the Lions in receptions (61) and receiving yards (583) entering Week 15.

The Lions will look to earn their second win of the season on Sunday as they host the Cardinals. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

• Why the NFL Should Postpone Browns-Raiders

• Urban Meyer Is Bringing Nothing to the Jaguars

• 2022 NFL Offseason Head Coaching Carousel Primer