Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Troy Aikman Excited for Potential Brady vs. Belichick Super Bowl

Author:

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick remain at the top of their respective games as we roll toward the postseason, with a potential Super Bowl matchup very much in play. 

Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman addressed the possibility of such a titanic Super Bowl battle on Thursday during an appearance on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina. Aikman noted his excitement for the potential contest, noting, “I think it'd be awesome.”

“I am ready, I think America is ready,” Aikman told Traina regarding Brady vs. Belichick in February. “I think a lot of Tom, great respect for him, I consider him a friend. . . . Just total respect and admiration for all that he's done.”

Aikman also offered some praise for Belichick.

“I've been happy to see New England do what they've done,” Aikman said. “And I think Bill this year has done in a lot of ways what Tom did a year ago.”

SI Recommends

Brady and the Buccaneers are among the Super Bowl favorites entering Week 15. Tampa has won four straight following Sunday's overtime win over the Bills, and they are expected to be favored in each of the next four weeks. 

As for Belichick and the Patriots, their step back in 2020 appears to be only a minor blip. New England currently leads the AFC East at 9–4 entering Sunday, with Saturday's game against the Colts providing the chance for an eighth straight win. Perhaps both Brady and Belichick will be the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences in January. 

NBC holds the broadcast rights to Super Bowl LVI in February 2022. Aikman and Joe Buck's next Super Bowl call will take place on Fox in 2023. 

You can watch the entire conversation between Traina and Aikman below: 

More NFL Coverage:

Why the NFL Should Postpone Browns-Raiders
Urban Meyer Is Bringing Nothing to the Jaguars
2022 NFL Offseason Head Coaching Carousel Primer

YOU MAY LIKE

Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer
Play
College Football

If Urban Meyer Runs Back to College, the Playing Field Will Be Different

He’s one of the best college coaches ever, but he'd be returning to a landscape that's changed dramatically since 2018.

Todd Bowles, Nathaniel Hackett, Eric Bieniemy could be top picks as the Jaguars head coach.
NFL

Five Risk-Free Options for Jaguars to Replace Urban Meyer

Shad Khan can’t afford to make another mistake with his next hire. Here are the top candidates who can quickly turn things around in Jacksonville.

Marshall
College Football

Chad Pennington's Son Cole Announces Where He'll Play College Football

It's a place his family knows well.

tom-brady-buccaneers
NFL

Tom Brady Announces NIL Deal With 10 College Athletes

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is among the 10 athletes signed to his new apparel line.

The Premier League is facing another COVID-19 spread
Soccer

Premier League Confronts the Potential of Another COVID-19 Stoppage

Nine matches have now been postponed in the last five days, with calls for a league-wide shutdown beginning to gather steam as the omicron variant's spread does the same.

Sebastian-Lletget-Trade-Revolution
Soccer

Revolution Trade for U.S. Midfielder Lletget

The Revs sent allocation money to the LA Galaxy to reunite Sebastian Lletget with manager Bruce Arena.

nfl-mailbag-week15
NFL

Mailbag: On Urban Meyer, Indy’s Playoff Chances and Chicago’s Next Coach

Plus, questions on Justin Herbert, Mitchell Trubisky’s next stop, Tyler Huntley’s future and Jim Caldwell’s chances of a return.

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) jogs towards the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams will face a tough Ravens' secondary, but that doesn't affect his weekly rankings much!