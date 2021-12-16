Tom Brady and Bill Belichick remain at the top of their respective games as we roll toward the postseason, with a potential Super Bowl matchup very much in play.

Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman addressed the possibility of such a titanic Super Bowl battle on Thursday during an appearance on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina. Aikman noted his excitement for the potential contest, noting, “I think it'd be awesome.”

“I am ready, I think America is ready,” Aikman told Traina regarding Brady vs. Belichick in February. “I think a lot of Tom, great respect for him, I consider him a friend. . . . Just total respect and admiration for all that he's done.”

Aikman also offered some praise for Belichick.

“I've been happy to see New England do what they've done,” Aikman said. “And I think Bill this year has done in a lot of ways what Tom did a year ago.”

Brady and the Buccaneers are among the Super Bowl favorites entering Week 15. Tampa has won four straight following Sunday's overtime win over the Bills, and they are expected to be favored in each of the next four weeks.

As for Belichick and the Patriots, their step back in 2020 appears to be only a minor blip. New England currently leads the AFC East at 9–4 entering Sunday, with Saturday's game against the Colts providing the chance for an eighth straight win. Perhaps both Brady and Belichick will be the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences in January.

NBC holds the broadcast rights to Super Bowl LVI in February 2022. Aikman and Joe Buck's next Super Bowl call will take place on Fox in 2023.

You can watch the entire conversation between Traina and Aikman below:

