On Wednesday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo went public with an accusation that Urban Meyer kicked him during a preseason practice.

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo said, speaking to the Tampa Bay Times. “... Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey dips---, make your f------g kicks.’ And kicks me in the leg.”

Lambo relayed the accusations to his agent, who spoke to the team's legal counsel the day after the incident. The Jaguars said that the team's counsel offered to speak with Lambo about the situation. Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times that he has “no recollection of being able to speak with the Jags' legal team.” He was released after going 0 for 3 on field goals and 5 for 7 on extra points through the team's first three games of the season.

Last week, per an NFL.com report, Meyer belittled his staff, calling them “losers,” and making them defend their résumés. Meyer denied the report, saying that any source who released that story would be “unemployed . . . I mean, within seconds.” Meyer has also had reported blowups with wide receiver Marvin Jones and has caught heat for his lack of playing time for players like running back James Robinson, one of the franchise's top offensive players, and talented rookie safety Andre Cisco.

The reported blowup at his staff is what ultimately convinced Lambo, a Jaguar from 2017 until this season, to come forward.

“That’s the reason I wanted to talk about this,” Lambo said. “There’s been a lot of turnover, but those are still my people. Some of those dudes are my dudes, and the staff members I have grown into amazing relationships with over the last five seasons. He threatened all of them for speaking the truth. And that’s a bully, and people need to speak up against bullies.”

Lambo called Meyer's actions “unfathomable.” For Jaguars owner Shad Khan, they were apparently the last straw after an incredibly long string of incidents in his first and only season with the franchise. Meyer was fired early Thursday morning, hours after Lambo's accusations went public.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” Khan said in a statement.

“I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.”

