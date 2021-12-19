Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Jets Safety Elijah Riley Carted Off Field, Ruled Out After Sustaining a Neck Injury

Jets safety Elijah Riley was carted off the field with just over 11 minutes to play in the third quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Dolphins after sustaining what the team was a neck injury.

Riley was immobilized and stretchered off the field following the injury. He briefly gave a thumbs up as he headed into a stadium tunnel.

The Jets promptly ruled Riley out for the game.

Riley, 23, is a New York native. He was born in Port Jefferson, N.Y., and attended high school in Long Island.

In his second season, Riley spent the 2020 year and beginning of the 2021 campaign with the Eagles. He was released and subsequently signed with the Jets. 

Entering Sunday, Riley had played four games for the Jets, logging 28 tackles and one quarterback hit.

For more coverage of the Jets, visit Jets Country

