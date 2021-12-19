Skip to main content
Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor Strengthens MVP Case After Game-Winning 67-Yard Touchdown

The box was stacked. It wan an obvious run situation with the Colts looking to run out the clock. But it didn't matter. 

Running back Jonathan Taylor was given the handoff and took it right up the middle. He wasn't touched and streaked 67 yards for the game-winning touchdown. The 22-year-old may have just had his MVP moment. 

Indianapolis was leading New England 20-0 in the fourth quarter but Bill Belichick's squad was able to cut the lead to just three. Taylor got the carry to sail to the two-minute warning but instead took it all the way to the end zone to defeat the Patriots—something the Colts hadn't done in 12 years. 

After the thunderous run and the 27-17 win, Taylor now has a league-leading 1,517 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. He has 19 total touchdowns from scrimmage. Lenny More has the team's all-time single season record with 20 touchdowns from scrimmage that he set in 1964. With three games remaining on the schedule, that mark is well within reach for Taylor. 

The sophomore phenom finished the game with 170 rushing yards. The Colts improve to 8–6 in what could be remembered as a defining moment for their young star.  

