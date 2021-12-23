Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Washington Football Team Activates Taylor Heinicke From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Author:

The Washington Football Team has activated quarterback Taylor Heinicke from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Heinicke missed Washington's Week 15 game vs. Washington after being placed on the list. With quarterback Kyle Allen also on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Football Team ended up starting Garrett Gilbert, who had been on New England's practice squad, at quarterback vs. Philadelphia.

Gilbert completed 20 of his 31 passes for 194 yards in the 27–17 loss.

Watch NFL games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On the season, Heinicke has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards, tossing 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The team is 6–6 in game he's started. 

SI Recommends

Linebacker David Mayo and tight end Temarrick Hemingway were also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Washington (6–8) is set to play Dallas this Sunday.

 Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Washington Football Team, head over to Washington Football.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

YOU MAY LIKE

Naasir Cunnigham
Play
College Basketball

SI99 Hoops Prospects Unwrap Skills for Christmas

From consistency to lockdown defensive ability top players dish on which skill they'd love to unwrap on Christmas Day.

jimmy-garoppolo-49ers-spike
Play
Fantasy

49ers-Titans TNF Breakdown, Plus Omicron’s Threat to the Sports World

Joe Burrow runs off the field
Extra Mustard

Joe Burrow Glad There Is ‘Not a Ton to Do in Cincinnati’

Why have the Bengals avoided COVID-19 issues? Their quarterback has a theory.

Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson catches a pass.
NFL

Vincent Jackson's Cause of Death Has Been Released

The former NFL star died in February. He was also diagnosed with stage II CTE.

Leeds United has a number of COVID-19 cases
Soccer

Premier League Postpones Two Boxing Day Matches

Liverpool-Leeds and Wolves-Watford won't be played on Sunday due to rising COVID-19 cases at a pair of clubs.

In 2021, Cedric Mullins II became just the seventh player in the past decade with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases.
MLB

Can These Stars Repeat Their Surprising Success in 2022?

We saw plenty of unexpectedly great performances in 2021. Will they keep it up?

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes is atop the QB rankings as the Chiefs host the Steelers in Week 16.

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor is back on the MVP campaign trail against the Cardinals in Week 16.