The Washington Football Team has activated quarterback Taylor Heinicke from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Heinicke missed Washington's Week 15 game vs. Washington after being placed on the list. With quarterback Kyle Allen also on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Football Team ended up starting Garrett Gilbert, who had been on New England's practice squad, at quarterback vs. Philadelphia.

Gilbert completed 20 of his 31 passes for 194 yards in the 27–17 loss.

On the season, Heinicke has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards, tossing 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The team is 6–6 in game he's started.

Linebacker David Mayo and tight end Temarrick Hemingway were also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Washington (6–8) is set to play Dallas this Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

