December 24, 2021
NFL
Matt Nagy Names Nick Foles Starter for Bears at Seahawks

Author:

The Bears will hand the reins to Nick Foles against the Seahawks on Sunday as they’re expected to be without their top two quarterbacks, coach Matt Nagy said Friday.

Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, who have traded off the starting quarterback job this season, are dealing with nagging injuries. Dalton has officially been ruled out with a groin injury, while Fields “may or may not serve as the backup,” Nagy told reporters, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

Foles will be making his season debut for the Chicago. He played in nine games for the team last year, going 2–5 as a starter. Foles threw for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2020.

If Fields can’t suit up, Ryan Willis—a rookie out of Virginia Tech—is on the Bears’ practice squad and is the most likely candidate to join the active roster as Foles’s backup.

Fields got the start last week in a loss to the Vikings, completing 26-of-39 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown. The rookie quarterback has shown some development over the course of the season, but has a 2–8 record as starter to show for it.

Sunday’s game between Chicago (4–10) and Seattle (5–9) pits two of the NFC’s more disappointing teams against each other. Kickoff at Lumen Field is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

For more news on the Chicago Bears, head over to Bear Digest.

