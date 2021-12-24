It was reported on Monday that Lions quarterback Jared Goff tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, Lions coach Dan Campbell had an update on Goff's status for this weekend's game against the Falcons.

Speaking to reporters this Friday, Campbell said it's "highly unlikely" Goff will play on Sunday.

Goff still has time to clear the NFL's health and safety protocols before kickoff, but he's facing an uphill battle.

If Goff can't suit up for the Lions this Sunday, they'll start Tim Boyle or David Blough at quarterback.

Boyle started for the Lions on Nov. 21 against the Browns, completing 15-of-23 passes for 77 yards. He also had two interceptions in that game.

This is an unfortunate situation for Goff, who is coming off his best game of the 2021 season.

Goff was nearly flawless against the Cardinals last Sunday, completing 80.8% of his pass attempts. The former No. 1 pick finished the game with 216 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions should release a final update on Goff's status for Week 16 in the near future.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Detroit Lions, head over to All Lions.