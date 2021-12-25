Urban Meyer's tenure in Jacksonville was a disaster by all accounts, ending on Dec. 16 after a 2–11 start to the season. But despite Meyer's previous collegiate success, one of his former players doesn't expect to see the coach returning to a sideline anytime soon.

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones discussed Meyer's potential coaching future on Saturday, noting "I don’t think coaching in his future."

“Urban is a hell of a competitor,” Jones told TMZ. "I don’t know if he’d want to coach college football again in this era with NIL and the transfer portal. I can see that also forcing him to tweak some of the ways he goes about his business when it comes to recruiting and coaching."

"But I do see him in another competitive world. Maybe it’s back to broadcasting … I don’t think coaching in his future.”

One of Meyer's top coaching accomplishments came with Jones under center. Jones started both games of the 2014 College Football Playoff, earning a pair of victories en route to the national championship. Jones threw for 243 yards in an upset win over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, and he added 242 yards and two scores in a win over Oregon.

Perhaps a return to college football would suit Meyer better than another foray into the NFL if he were awarded such an opportunity. Meyer won 187 games in 17 college seasons, posting 12 double-digit win seasons. Though if Meyer is now too toxic for any collegiate program, he could likely return to his previous role as a TV talking head.

