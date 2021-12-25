Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cardale Jones Thinks Urban Meyer's Coaching Career is Over After Jaguars Debacle

Author:

Urban Meyer's tenure in Jacksonville was a disaster by all accounts, ending on Dec. 16 after a 2–11 start to the season. But despite Meyer's previous collegiate success, one of his former players doesn't expect to see the coach returning to a sideline anytime soon. 

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones discussed Meyer's potential coaching future on Saturday, noting "I don’t think coaching in his future."

“Urban is a hell of a competitor,” Jones told TMZ. "I don’t know if he’d want to coach college football again in this era with NIL and the transfer portal. I can see that also forcing him to tweak some of the ways he goes about his business when it comes to recruiting and coaching."

"But I do see him in another competitive world. Maybe it’s back to broadcasting … I don’t think coaching in his future.”

SI Recommends

One of Meyer's top coaching accomplishments came with Jones under center. Jones started both games of the 2014 College Football Playoff, earning a pair of victories en route to the national championship. Jones threw for 243 yards in an upset win over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, and he added 242 yards and two scores in a win over Oregon. 

Perhaps a return to college football would suit Meyer better than another foray into the NFL if he were awarded such an opportunity. Meyer won 187 games in 17 college seasons, posting 12 double-digit win seasons. Though if Meyer is now too toxic for any collegiate program, he could likely return to his previous role as a TV talking head. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

drew-brees-saints
NFL

Report: Saints Tried to Bring Drew Brees Out of Retirement

New Orleans attempted to bring back a franchise legend amid a string of quarterback absences.

Nov 24, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after a dunk against the Detroit Pistons in the first half at Fiserv Forum.
NBA

Report: Giannis Clears Protocols, Likely to Play vs. Boston

Milwaukee's leading man will return to the floor on Christmas Day.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch (left) celebrates with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) after a win in 2017.
NFL

49ers GM Lynch Likes Tweet Disparaging Jimmy Garoppolo

John Lynch is making a late case to be added to Santa's naughty list.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams is expected to exploit an injury-depleted Browns' defense.

Justin Jefferson plays vs. the Steelers.
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson will look to out-do the other in their Week 16 battle.

LeBron James reacts after a play.
Extra Mustard

LeBron Compares COVID-19 to Flu, Cold in Instagram Meme

It's hard to know what exactly the Lakers star was going for here, but he appears to be frustrated with the current state of affairs.

TE_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight Ends

With Tom Brady short on receivers this week, he'll be looking for Rob Gronkowski early and often.

Washington's Deshazor Everett makes a tackle against Pittsburgh.
NFL

Report: WFT’s Deshazor Everett Involved in Fatal Car Accident

Everett’s passenger, a 29-year old woman, was killed in the accident, according to authorities.