Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bruce Arians Will 'Welcome' Assistant Coaches Interviewing for HC Positions

Author:

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has assembled one of the best coaching staffs in the NFL and it would be no surprise if teams looked to recruit one of his assistants. The Tampa Bay coach said he would welcome any request from his staff members to interview for other coaching positions, but said no one has approached him yet. 

“None of the paperwork has been put in yet,” Arians told reporters on Monday when asked whether teams have requested permission to interview offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich or defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. “They have to go through channels. And I welcome it if it is.”

Teams must give permission to assistant coaches who want to interview with other NFL clubs. Leftwich was asked about being linked to the Jaguars opening on Dec. 16 but gave just a quick quote as he walked away from reporters

SI Recommends

"I'm trying to win the division," he said. 

Bowles had one stint as a head coach when he led the Jets from 2015 to 2018, before he was fired. Leftwich has no head coaching experience but has been an NFL assistant since 2017. The former quarterback played in the NFL for 10 seasons, beginning his career in Jacksonville in 2003. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Buccaneers news, head over to All Bucs. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Boise State's offense against San Diego State.
College Football

Sources: Central Michigan Could Face Wazzu Due to Boise State’s COVID-19 Issues

Washington State is looking for a new opponent after Miami’s COVID-19 issues knocked them out of the Sun Bowl.

Matt Nagy coaches vs. the Seahawks.
NFL

Bears Coach Matt Nagy Under Assumption He Will Finish Out 2021 Season

Chicago finds itself at 5–10 entering Week 17 with change possibly coming

Blake Corum stretching.
College Football

Blake Corum Gives Update on Injury Ahead of CFP

He injured his ankle on Nov. 6 and it has hindered him since.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks on a panel.
NBA

Kareem: LeBron's COVID-19 Meme Instagram Post a 'Blow to His Worthy Legacy'

James appeared to compare COVID-19 to the cold and flu in an Instagram post last week.

Sam Darnold with the Panthers.
NFL

Newton, Rhule React to Fans Booing Team at Home

Rhule took responsibility, but Newton didn't think his coach deserved to be booed.

cfp
College Football

Source: Three CFP Programs Make Decision on Media at Practice

Teams are cracking down ahead of the CFP semifinals on New Year's Eve.

Connor McDavid with the Oilers.
NHL

McDavid Disappointed in the NHL's Withdrawal From Olympics

McDavid shared his thoughts on NHL players not being able to compete in this year's Olympics.

Mike Krzyzewski and Duke have made the NCAA tournament every season since 1996.
College Basketball

Report: Two Duke MBB Games Off Due to COVID-19

At least one Blue Devils game is officially being impacted so far.