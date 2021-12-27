Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ruled Out With Collarbone Injury

Author:

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Steelers with a collarbone injury, the team announced. 

Edwards-Helaire was injured in the third quarter after a two-yard run that ended with him being driven into the ground by a defender. He then walked to the locker room and was eventually ruled out. 

He scored the game’s first touchdown with a one-yard run. He finished his day with 27 yards on the ground off of nine carries. 

SI Recommends

With his absence, Kansas City looked to Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore to carry the load for the team in the backfield. Edwards-Helaire leads the Chiefs in rushing yards this season at 517. He’s found the end zone three times on the ground and twice through the air this season. It’s unclear if this injury will hinder him from appearing in next week’s game.

The Chiefs went on to beat the Steelers 36–10. With the win, Kansas City clinched a playoff spot. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Chiefs news, head over to Arrowhead Report

YOU MAY LIKE

joe-burrow-cincinnati-bengals-ceiling
NFL

Bengals Already Better Than in Marvin Lewis Era

Joe Burrow's historic day shows Cincinnati has a higher ceiling their previous incarnation that made six one-and-done playoff exits.

Antonio Brown on the sidelines of an NFL game.
NFL

AB Cuts Off Reporter Regarding Arians’s Support

Brown went into detail about the “drama” surrounding him.

bill belichick
NFL

Reporter Goes For It With Non-Football Question to Bill Belichick

The normally surly Patriots coach was asked about his New Year’s resolutions after his team’s 33–21 loss to the Bills.

joe-burrow
NFL

Joe Burrow Throws for 525 Yards in Record-Setting Performance

The Bengals quarterback set NFL and franchise records against the Ravens on Sunday.

Matthew Stafford running with the ball.
NFL

The NFL Teams to Clinch Playoff Spots After Week 16

Three more teams clinched spots after Sunday's early slate of games, with every one of them being from the NFC

james-robinson
NFL

Jaguars RB James Robinson Suffers Torn Achilles

The second-year running back was carted off the field late in the first quarter against the Jets.

Leeds United has a number of COVID-19 cases
Soccer

Leeds, Wolves Have More Festive Matches Postponed

The clubs have had two of their festive fixtures called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Erin Andrews reporting during the Packers-Browns game.
Extra Mustard

Rodgers, Andrews Hug Maskless After Socially Distant Interview

The Packers QB and Fox sideline reporter drew some ire for this.