Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Steelers with a collarbone injury, the team announced.

Edwards-Helaire was injured in the third quarter after a two-yard run that ended with him being driven into the ground by a defender. He then walked to the locker room and was eventually ruled out.

He scored the game’s first touchdown with a one-yard run. He finished his day with 27 yards on the ground off of nine carries.

With his absence, Kansas City looked to Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore to carry the load for the team in the backfield. Edwards-Helaire leads the Chiefs in rushing yards this season at 517. He’s found the end zone three times on the ground and twice through the air this season. It’s unclear if this injury will hinder him from appearing in next week’s game.

The Chiefs went on to beat the Steelers 36–10. With the win, Kansas City clinched a playoff spot.

