December 27, 2021
Report: Eagles RB Miles Sanders to Undergo MRI After Breaking a Bone in His Hand

Author:

Eagles running back Miles Sanders broke a bone in his hand on Sunday and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the full extent of the injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Additional tests will determine if Sanders will be able to play through the injury or if he will need to miss time, per NFL Network. 

Sanders suffered the hand injury late in the first half of Sunday's eventual 34–10 win over the Giants. He finished the game with seven carries for 45 yards and did not play in the second half of the game. 

Per NFL Network, he left the stadium in a soft cast. 

Sanders, 24, has rushed for 754 yards this season and accumulated 158 receiving yards. In 12 games this year, however, he has yet to score a touchdown. 

With Sunday's win, the Eagles moved to 8–7, and currently hold the seventh, and final, playoff spot in the NFC.

Philadelphia closes the season with Washington and Dallas. 

