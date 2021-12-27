Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jonathan Allen Throws Punch at Teammate Daron Payne on Sidelines

Author:

Things got ugly Sunday night for the Washington Football Team and not just on the scoreboard. During the second quarter against the Cowboys, Washington defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne were involved in an altercation on the sideline where a punch was thrown. 

The NBC broadcast caught a moment where the two linemen were exchanging words while sitting on the bench. Payne stood up from the bench where Allen was sitting and stuck his finger in his face. 

Allen immediately swiped Payne’s hand away and threw a punch at his face. The two were surrounded by teammates and were separated. At the time of the altercation, Dallas had just gone up 28–7 with Washington’s defense reeling.    

SI Recommends

It’s unclear what prompted the punch to be thrown, but both players have an extensive history with each other. The two played at Alabama together and have been teammates in Washington for the past four seasons. Allen was drafted by Washington in 2017 while Payne was drafted in 2018.

More NFL Coverage: 

"Payne extrmemly angley with him, defensive line coach had to calm them down

YOU MAY LIKE

aaron rodgers (1)
NFL

Report: Rodgers Gifting Record-Setting Ball to Favre’s Grandson

Rodgers is making a classy gesture after overtaking Favre during Saturday’s 24–22 win over the Browns as the Packers’ all-time leader in touchdown passes.

jake fromm
NFL

Jake Fromm Gives Blunt Assessment of Abysmal First Start

The Giants quarterback could not get anything going against the Philadelphia defense, as New York lost their fourth straight game.

A Miami Hurricanes logo.
College Football

Miami Out of Sun Bowl Due to COVID-19 Protocols

The Hurricanes were slated to play Washington State this Friday.

nfl-week-16-takeaways
NFL

Week 16 Takeaways: Patriots Have No Answers for Josh Allen, Chargers Steamrolled in Houston

Plus, Joe Burrow leaves no doubt he’s in the MVP race, Steelers lay down in K.C., Antonio Brown vs. accountability for his actions rivalry continues, and much more!

Matthew Stafford running with the ball.
NFL

The NFL Teams to Clinch Playoff Spots After Week 16

Five more teams clinched spots after Sunday's early slate of games, with all but one of them being from the NFC.

joe burrow
Extra Mustard

Burrow Asked About ‘Gold Jacket’ Comment After Torching Ravens

Joe Burrow clearly had some extra motivation during Sunday’s 41–21 win over Baltimore in which he threw for 525 yards and four scores.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire running with the ball.
NFL

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Leaves Game With Collarbone Injury

He scored the game's first touchdown before he left.

joe-burrow-cincinnati-bengals-ceiling
NFL

Bengals Already Better Than in Marvin Lewis Era

Joe Burrow's historic day shows Cincinnati has a higher ceiling their previous incarnation that made six one-and-done playoff exits.