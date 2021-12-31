Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Will Miss Game Against Packers

Author:

Vikings placed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

Cousins, 33, is unvaccinated and tests daily, following the NFL COVID-19 protocols. He self-reported symptoms while testing positive, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Cousins will not be eligible to play against the Packers on Sunday night. Minnesota activated quarterback Sean Mannion from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. The Vikings also have Kellen Mond and recently signed Kyle Sloter as backup quarterback options for the game against Green Bay.

Cousins has not explicitly stated whether he has been vaccinated or not but has not shied away on his stance concerning COVID-19 vaccines. In July 2020, Cousins said he "respected other people's concerns" but planned to take a "survival of the fittest approach" to COVID-19. But, later in September '20, he said he would take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

In August, ahead of the '21 season, he was a close contact of teammate Mond, who tested positive for COVID-19. Cousins stated that he planned to remain vigilant in avoiding close contacts. Later in August, Holland Hospital in Holland, Michigan dropped Cousins as a spokesperson for his stance on the vaccine as one that did not align with the values of the hospital.

Minnesota (7–8) enters Week 17 at No. 8 in the NFC playoff picture, one spot out of the playoffs.

Through 15 games this season, Cousins has thrown for 3,971 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 66.4% of his passes.

