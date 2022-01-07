Ex-NFL running back Clinton Portis was sentenced to six months in prison and six months in home confinement for his role in defrauding a health care benefits program for retired NFL players, according to ESPN.

The two-time Pro Bowler previously pled guilty for his part in the nationwide scheme, alongside 14 other defendants. He admitted to filing unlawful reimbursement claims in the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which allows former players to pursue funds for out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance. These expenses were collected by the former football players, their spouses and their dependents with each player granted a maximum of $350,000.

According to the Department of Justice, Portis obtained nearly $100,00 over a two-month period as he filed false claims to the NFL‘s plan for medical equipment, which he did not purchase. Along with Portis, Tamarick Vanover, a former NFL wide receiver, also obtained $159,510 in benefits for medical equipment that was not provided.

ESPN reported that, per a pre-sentence filing, DOJ said it ”sought a sentence at the higher end of the recommended 10-to-16 month guideline” because of his offense because Portis denied he was guilty until a retrial following a hung jury.

Vanover is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 22.

The DOJ said former NFL linebacker Robert McCune organized the scheme that resulted in nearly $2.9 million in false and fraudulent claims submitted to the plan with the league’s plan paying out $2.5 million in those claims from June 2017 to April ’18, per court documents. ESPN reported that he pled guilty to numerous counts of health care fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

