Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Ex-NFL RB Clinton Portis Sentenced to Prison For Health Care Fraud Scheme

Ex-NFL running back Clinton Portis was sentenced to six months in prison and six months in home confinement for his role in defrauding a health care benefits program for retired NFL players, according to ESPN

The two-time Pro Bowler previously pled guilty for his part in the nationwide scheme, alongside 14 other defendants. He admitted to filing unlawful reimbursement claims in the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which allows former players to pursue funds for out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance. These expenses were collected by the former football players, their spouses and their dependents with each player granted a maximum of $350,000.

According to the Department of Justice, Portis obtained nearly $100,00 over a two-month period as he filed false claims to the NFL‘s plan for medical equipment, which he did not purchase. Along with Portis, Tamarick Vanover, a former NFL wide receiver, also obtained $159,510 in benefits for medical equipment that was not provided.

SI Recommends

ESPN reported that, per a pre-sentence filing, DOJ said it ”sought a sentence at the higher end of the recommended 10-to-16 month guideline” because of his offense because Portis denied he was guilty until a retrial following a hung jury.

Vanover is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 22.

The DOJ said former NFL linebacker Robert McCune organized the scheme that resulted in nearly $2.9 million in false and fraudulent claims submitted to the plan with the league’s plan paying out $2.5 million in those claims from June 2017 to April ’18, per court documents. ESPN reported that he pled guilty to numerous counts of health care fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Dwyane Wade
Soccer

Dwyane Wade Joins Real Salt Lake Ownership Group

The Miami Heat star has joined RSL's ownership group.

FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) works against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Alabama plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 10, 2022.
Play
Betting

National Championship Game Betting Preview: Alabama-Georgia

Alabama is in a rare spot as an underdog against Georgia and also facing a former Nick Saban assistant. Is that reason to back the Crimson Tide?

Brandon Brown, driver of the #68 American PetroLog Chevrolet, walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 09, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina.
Racing

NASCAR Makes Decision on LGBCoin Sponsorship for Brandon Brown

A Brandonbilt Motorsports spokesperson said the organization “rescinded the approval.”

Jerry Jones_JimmyJohnson
Extra Mustard

Jimmy Johnson Is Ready to Be in the Cowboys 'Ring of Honor'

As of now, Johnson hasn't heard a word about the team's Ring of Honor.

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) jogs to the locker room following a 23-13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.
NFL

Wilson Asked Why He Says He ‘Hopes’ to Be a Seahawk

The Seahawks quarterback has a no-trade clause, which makes his uncertainty about his future confusing to some.

Madden (1)
Podcasts

Al Michaels & Tom Rinaldi on John Madden | SI Media Podcast

Episode 372 is a roundtable with Al Michaels and Tom Rinaldi to discuss the career of John Madden.

zach-calzada-auburn-transfer
College Football

Texas A&M Quarterback Zach Calzada Transfers to Auburn

Bryan Harsin's squad has landed a quarterback from an SEC rival.

baker-mayfield-browns
NFL

Baker Mayfield Criticizes Reporter for ‘Clickbait’ Story

Mayfield was unhappy with a story detailing friction between he and Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski.