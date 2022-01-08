Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Source: Jaguars Will Interview Cowboys Assistant Kellen Moore for Head Coaching Vacancy

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will interview for the Jaguars head coach vacancy on Friday evening, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Moore will interview with the team virtually from the Cowboys’ hotel in Philadelphia in order maintain his focus on Dallas’s game against the Eagles on Saturday night.

Moore oversees a Dallas offense that ranks second in total offense (402.8 yards per game), third in passing yards (281) and 10th in the league in rushing yards (121.8). 

SI Recommends

Along with Moore, Jacksonville has requested permission to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. However, Quinn has not yet interviewed with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have also decided to interview former Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson and former Detroit head coach Jim Caldwell. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pederson was the Jaguars’ first interview. 

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich interviewed with the team on Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Jacksonville fired former head coach Urban Meyer, who spent less than a season with the Jaguars. Meyer's time with Jacksonville was filled with drama, making headlines for his behavior both on and off the field.

The Jaguars (2–14) sit at the bottom of the AFC South division. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Bill O'Brien
NFL

Report: Bill O’Brien Will Interview for Jaguars HC Vacancy

The Alabama offensive coordinator will interview with the team next week after the CFP national championship game.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates after kicking a field goal during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL

Q&A: The Highs, Lows and Doinks of Modern NFL Kicking

Several of the NFL’s all-time greatest kickers and others discuss the current turnover at the position, Justin Tucker’s record and more on Sunday’s 60 minutes.

Jared Verse
College Football

Albany Transfer Jared Verse Commits to Florida State Football

CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year will soon enroll at Florida State

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) acknowledges the fans after he broke Brett Favre's team record for touchdown passes Sunday.
Extra Mustard

Rodgers Debunks Fake Rumor About Him, Super Bowl

Sports analyst Boomer Esiason said he received a text message from a source claiming the quarterback would threaten to boycott if Packers made it.

baltimore-ravens-tyler-huntley-credit
NFL

QB Tyler Huntley to Start for Ravens Against Steelers

Baltimore ruled Jackson out for Sunday’s game because of his ankle injury.

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Play
NFL

Report: Why Bucs Waited Days to Release Antonio Brown

Coach Bruce Arians said his press conference on Sunday, “He is no longer a Buc, alright?” But, the wide receiver wasn't released until Thursday.

aaron rodgers (2)
NFL

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Will Start Against Lions on Sunday

Rodgers is only 23 yards shy of his 10th 4,000-yard season.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) misses on an alleyoop dunk attempt the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
Play
Betting

Target Kansas and Seton Hall on Saturday, January 8th

The Jayhawks and Pirates are in action and offer sports bettors solid wagering opportunities on Saturday's Men College Basketball slate.