Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will interview for the Jaguars head coach vacancy on Friday evening, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Moore will interview with the team virtually from the Cowboys’ hotel in Philadelphia in order maintain his focus on Dallas’s game against the Eagles on Saturday night.

Moore oversees a Dallas offense that ranks second in total offense (402.8 yards per game), third in passing yards (281) and 10th in the league in rushing yards (121.8).

Along with Moore, Jacksonville has requested permission to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. However, Quinn has not yet interviewed with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have also decided to interview former Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson and former Detroit head coach Jim Caldwell. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pederson was the Jaguars’ first interview.

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich interviewed with the team on Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jacksonville fired former head coach Urban Meyer, who spent less than a season with the Jaguars. Meyer's time with Jacksonville was filled with drama, making headlines for his behavior both on and off the field.

The Jaguars (2–14) sit at the bottom of the AFC South division.