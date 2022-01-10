The longest regular season in NFL history is finally over and now the postseason is just a week away from kickoff. Sunday's slate of games were packed with tough matchups as teams across the NFL were playing for its playoffs lives while others were playing purely for pride. Nevertheless, here's how it all shook out.

The Packers and Titans both earned No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences so they'll get a bye week for the wild card round. Dates and time slots have yet to be announced for the matchups.

AFC Playoff Bracket

Wild Card Weekend

No. 2 Chiefs (12–5) will host No. 7 Steelers on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET

No. 3 Bills (11–6) will host No. 6 Patriots on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

No. 4 Bengals (10–7) will host No. 5 Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Divisional Round

Lowest remaining seed will face the No. 1 Titans (12–5)

Highest remaining seed will host the second-lowest seed left

NFC Playoff Bracket

Wild Card Weekend

No. 2 Buccaneers (13–4) will host No. 7 Eagles (9–8) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

No. 3 Cowboys (12–5) will host No. 6 49ers (10–7) on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

No. 4 Rams (12–5) will host No. 5 Cardinals (11–6) on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Divisional Round

Lowest remaining seed will face the No. 1 Packers

Highest remaining seed will host the second-lowest seed left

More NFL Coverage: