Colts Coach Frank Reich Addresses If Carson Wentz Will Remain Starter in 2022

Colts coach Frank Reich did not commit to quarterback Carson Wentz remaining the team's starter next season, telling reporters Monday, "we'll take it piece by piece."

Reich and the Colts lost to the Jaguars in Week 18, and missed the postseason as a result. Had it defeated Jacksonville on Sunday, Indianapolis would have made its second consecutive playoff appearance and third under Reich. 

Wentz threw for 185 yards on Sunday, tossing one touchdown and one interception. For the season, he threw for more than 300 yards just twice, and threw for fewer than 200 yards in eight games. 

"We'll evaluate [Wentz's] play," Reich told reporters, per NFL.com. "We'll evaluate how we're coaching him, how I'm coaching him, with each position in the pass game. Take it apart piece by piece, and then put it back together."

When asked directly if Wentz would be the starter moving, Reich added, "We loved the team we had this year, we knew everyone we brought in this year, we expected to play winning football. Next year's roster will be next year's roster. I don't want to open it up about one player and then start talking about all of them."

The Colts agreed to acquire Wentz in a trade from the Eagles last offseason, trading a 2021 third-round pick and what turned into a 2022 first-round pick in exchange for the 28-year-old quarterback. 

Wentz is currently signed through the 2024 season, a deal he signed with the Eagles. Next season is the last year of his contract that contains guaranteed money. 

