NFL Legend Has Strong Message for Teams Hiring New Coaches This Year
The annual hiring cycle across the NFL is heating up, and one Hall-of-Famer has some very specific advice for owners and GMs across the league.
Former Ravens safety Ed Reed noted his thoughts on what teams should do when looking for a new coach. Reed tweeted Wednesday that NFL owners need to “stop recycling bad coaching.”
There are a number of former head coaches available for the seven teams currently seeking a new coach.
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has already landed an interview with Chicago after his curious dismissal from the Dolphins, and former Eagles coach Doug Pederson is a candidate for multiple head coaching positions.
Hiring a coach with a track record of success can pay obvious dividends, though it's important teams follow Reed's advice. The wrong retread can set a franchise back for multiple years.
Reed, 43, was a five-time All-Pro in 12 NFL seasons. He was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2004, and he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame in 2019. Given Reed's track record of success, perhaps front offices across the league should heed his advice.
