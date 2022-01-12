Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Judge’s Ruling Against Kaiser’s Heirs Clears Path For Potential Sale of Broncos

Denver district judge Shelley L. Gilman ruled on Tuesday that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edward Kaiser Jr. cannot buy back any of the franchise, clearing the path for the possible sale of the team. 

A holding group that represents his estate petitioned, saying they had the right of refusal to any sale of the Broncos and highlighting when Kaiser sold it to Pat Bowlen in 1984. Kaiser died in 2012 and Bowlen died seven years later.

The judge determined that Kaiser’s heirs had no claim and the right of first refusal mentioned in the former agreement was not enforceable or valid. 

The Pat Bowlen Trust currently owns the team, and Denver CEO Joe Ellis, who is one of the trustees overseeing team operations, previously said if Bowlen’s children could not agree on a majority owner, it was likely the franchise would be sold, per ESPN

SI Recommends

An agreement is reportedly not expected. 

“We’re glad to put this issue behind us and move closer to transitioning ownership of the Broncos,” Ellis said Tuesday in a statement. “While our focus is on our head coaching search, we plan to make an announcement regarding ownership shortly after that hire is completed.”

Per Forbes, the franchise is worth just a tad short of $4 billion as of September. Former Denver star Peyton Manning has reportedly expressed interest in having an ownership piece of the franchise. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

phlandrous fleming
Extra Mustard

Florida Hoops Player Apologizes for Celebrating UGA Football Title

Crossing battle lines in a college football is a serious offense, as Phlandrous Fleming Jr. learned the hard way.

Oct 9, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) and minority owner Michele Kang pose for photo after a NWSL soccer match at Audi Field.
Soccer

Report: Player-Supported Kang Gains Majority Ownership of Spirit

Washington Spirit players had previously supported Y. Michele Kang to take over, saying she "continuously puts players’ needs and interests first."

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during the first quarter in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
College Football

Report: Bama’s Jameson Williams Tore ACL in CFP Title Game

After Williams has surgery, doctors believe he will undergo a full recovery.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates his 1800th career three-point basket during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center.
Play
Podcasts

Open Floor: Klay Is Back and Kawhi Is Coming

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors are looking as dangerous as ever. Plus we answer your questions about KD, Kawhi and much more.

joe-judge-tnf-week-2
NFL

Why the Giants Fired Joe Judge

The latest coach to be fired by the Giants after two seasons squandered the mysticism surrounding his "process" in a matter of weeks.

Richard Sherman with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Richard Sherman Addresses His Season Coming to an End

Sherman was placed on the injured reserve list for the second time this year.

geno-smith-seahawks
NFL

Speeding, Erratic Driving Led to Geno Smith's DUI Arrest

Smith was pulled over for going 96 mph in a 60 mph zone and driving erratically across several lanes of traffic.

Paul Tyson
College Football

Alabama Backup QB Paul Tyson Enters Transfer Portal

Tyson entered the portal a day after Alabama lost to Georgia in the CFP national championship.