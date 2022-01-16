Tom Brady Revealed What Led to His Facial Expression That Went Viral Last Sunday

Last Sunday, in the midst of leading the Buccaneers to a 41–17 victory over the Panthers, quarterback Tom Brady provided football fans a meme for the ages. During the fourth quarter of the contest, head coach Bruce Arians mentioned something to the star signal-caller that left him widening his eyes in awe.

The clip makes it obvious that whatever Arians told Brady was rather interesting to the future Hall of Fame player.

Thanks to former star linebacker Willie McGinest, who played with Brady during his time with the Patriots, we now know what Arians told the quarterback.

McGinest, taping a segment for the NFL Network, asked Brady what led to the now-viral clip. As many fans guessed, it had to do with the turn of events in the game between the Rams and the 49ers.

Entering the day, the Buccaneers needed a win over the Panthers and needed the 49ers to beat the Rams to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC. But things weren't looking good for Tampa Bay early, as Los Angeles jumped out to a 17–0 lead on San Francisco.

Arians told Brady that the 49ers had come back to tie the game at 17–17 in the second half. After trading touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the 49ers eventually won in overtime on a 24-yard field goal by Robbie Gould. The Bucs wound up with the No. 2 seed and a home game against the Eagles this weekend. The Rams fell to the No. 4 seed and host No. 5 seed Arizona.

This turns of events matters most for the divisional round next weekend, should each team advance. The Bucs, if they can prevail over the Eagles, would automatically host their next game. The Rams would only get to host in the next round if both the Bucs and the Cowboys lose on Sunday.

Both teams will be in action over the next two days. The Bucs take on the Eagles at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox, while the Rams will host the Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN/ABC.

