Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Troy Aikman Critical of Eagles Offense vs. Buccaneers

The Eagles offense struggled mightily throughout much of Sunday’s 31–15 loss to Tom Brady and the Patriots. While Brady finished 29–37 for 271 passing yards and two touchdowns, his counterpart Jalen Hurts tallied a pair of interceptions and zero touchdowns until the fourth quarter. Fox analyst Troy Aikman wasn’t impressed with Hurts and Philadelphia's performance.

“Those throws, they should be pretty simple completions,“ Aikman said during Sunday’s broadcast after another errant pass attempt from Hurts. ”They just haven’t been.”

Aikman was also critical of Philadelphia’s game plan, especially regarding rookie receiver DeVonta Smith. 

SI Recommends

“DeVonta Smith has had a lot of 1-on-1 coverage. And he’s open” Aikman said. “If teams defended Michael Irvin like that, he’d have 10 catches in that first half. Instead it’s a lot of scheme for not many yards.”

Perhaps Aikman should have some sympathy for Hurts considering how the former Cowboys quarterback performed in his first career playoff appearance. Aikman tallied 11 completions for just 114 yards in a 38–6 loss to Detroit in January 1992, adding an interception.

The Eagles reached the postseason for the fourth time in five seasons in 2021. Hurts finished the regular season with 16 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions, adding 10 scores on the ground. 

More NFL Coverage:

Bills Exorcise Demons By Demolishing the Patriots
NFL Awards 2021: MVP, Rookies, Coach of the Year, More
Joe Burrow Is Proving to be a Franchise-Altering Quarterback

YOU MAY LIKE

Troy Aikman at an NFL game.
Extra Mustard

Troy Aikman Hints He Wanted to Call Cowboys-49ers Game

The former Cowboys quarterback wasn't too shy about his preference.

wild-card-takeaways-3
NFL

NFL Wild-Card Takeaways: Bucs Defense Is Ready to Run It Back

Plus, Josh Allen steals the Patriots’ souls (again), Joe Burrow won’t stop, disastrous officiating, sad fake spikes, and much more!

Tom Brady looking to pass with Derek Barnett looking to sack him.
NFL

Eagles Player Shoves Brady During Fourth Quarter of Wild-Card Game

The two could be seen exchanging words after the play.

fitzmagic
Extra Mustard

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bills Mafia Go Shirtless in Freezing Temperatures

The former Buffalo quarterback posed with fans during the Bills' frigid wild-card win over the Patriots.

Derek Carr thanks Raiders fans.
NFL

Derek Carr ‘So Proud’ of Raiders Despite Loss to Bengals

The Las Vegas quarterback thanked Raiders fans following Saturday's loss to the Bengals.

travis-kelce-jason-brothers
Extra Mustard

Kelce Brothers' Mom Tries to Attend Sons' Playoff Games on Same Day

Donna Kelce is having quite the adventurous Sunday afternoon.

Aliyah Boston_2
Play
College Basketball

South Carolina WBB Stars Give Young Fan an Unforgettable Memory

Aliyah Boston and Saniya Rivers made quite the impact with a high-five and a "hi."

Calvin-Kattar
MMA

Fueled by ‘Doubters,’ Calvin Kattar Defeats Giga Chikadze

The featherweight fighter decimated Chikadze in the main event of Saturday’s ‘UFC on ESPN’ card, winning the bout by unanimous decision.