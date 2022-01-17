Skip to main content
Cowboys Facing Criticism for Final Play Call vs. 49ers

Dallas's chase for the Lombardi Trophy ended in strange fashion at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday. 

The Cowboys were driving the ball into San Francisco in the final minute, setting up a play at the 49ers' 41-yard line with 14 seconds remaining. The next down would be Dallas's last of the afternoon. 

Quarterback Dak Prescott sprinted up the middle on a quarterback draw, and he ran to the 24-yard line before sliding down to the ground. But Prescott handed the ball to his center instead of the referee, whom he collided with before the ball could be spotted. Prescott couldn't get his next snap off before the clock hit zero. A brief meeting of the officials resulted in the game being ruled over in regulation, ending Dallas's season in the process. 

Perhaps the Cowboys could have gotten another play off without the collision, though it was frankly a curious play call in the first place. Fans and NFL analysts across Twitter ripped the Cowboys postgame, namely coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Dallas exits the postseason extending its Super Bowl drought to 27 seasons. As for the 49ers, they'll travel to Green Bay next week for a divisional round matchup against the Packers. 

