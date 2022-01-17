Skip to main content
Watch: Cowboys Punter Hits Jumbotron With Sky-High Punt vs. 49ers

Hardly anything went right for Dallas through the first three quarters on Sunday against the 49ers. Even a punt wasn't a safe play for the Cowboys.

AT&T Stadium, affectionately nicknamed “Jerry World” after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is one of the premiere venues in all of sports. It's state-of-the-art jumbotron is massive—perhaps too massive.

Bryan Anger's punt for the Cowboys in the third quarter had to re-played after it hit the bottom of the jumbotron. Having punters be conscious of kicking the ball too high isn't exactly an ideal situation for any football team. 

Twitter criticized the fabled venue for the poor architectural features—and not just because of the low-hanging scoreboard, but for the stadium's lighting setup that allowed the sun to shine into players' eyes for long periods early on. AT&T Stadium cost well over $1 billion but you couldn't tell on Sunday.

Earlier in the game, it became apparent that the stadium did a poor job of blocking out the sunlight on the field. The broadcast showed how bad it was for players, especially quarterback Dak Prescott, whose vision would have been obscured. 

The Cowboys trailed 23–17 in the fourth quarter at home as of 7:20 p.m. ET.

