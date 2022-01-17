With the weekend’s wild-card games now over after the Chiefs throttled the Steelers 41–21, the divisional-round matchups for next week are almost completely set.

Next week The Bengals will travel to face No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday and kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bills will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs. That matchup is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. on CBS. The Bills put together a historic rout of the Patriots on Saturday where they won 47–17.

Over in the NFC, the 49ers get the honor of traveling to Lambeau to face the No. 1 Packers on Saturday night thanks to their dramatic win over the Cowboys. That game has an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday via Fox.

All that’s left in the wild-card games is the Rams-Cardinals game, however. The winner of that game on Monday night will travel to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and company. The Buccaneers handily defeated the Eagles 31–15 on Sunday. That matchup will be Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Kickoff in SoFi stadium on Monday night is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage: