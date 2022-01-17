Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Here Are the Divisional Round Matchups After Sunday’s Slate of Wild-Card Games

With the weekend’s wild-card games now over after the Chiefs throttled the Steelers 41–21, the divisional-round matchups for next week are almost completely set. 

Next week The Bengals will travel to face No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday and kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bills will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs. That matchup is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. on CBS. The Bills put together a historic rout of the Patriots on Saturday where they won 47–17.

Over in the NFC, the 49ers get the honor of traveling to Lambeau to face the No. 1 Packers on Saturday night thanks to their dramatic win over the Cowboys. That game has an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday via Fox.

SI Recommends

All that’s left in the wild-card games is the Rams-Cardinals game, however. The winner of that game on Monday night will travel to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and company. The Buccaneers handily defeated the Eagles 31–15 on Sunday. That matchup will be Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Kickoff in SoFi stadium on Monday night is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

wild-card-takeaways-4
NFL

NFL Wild-Card Takeaways: Cowboys Arrive—and Leave—an Unprepared Team

Plus, Chiefs-Steelers and the season’s most predictable result, Bucs D ready to run it back, Josh Allen steals Belichick’s soul (again), and more!

travis-kelce-jason-brothers
Extra Mustard

Kelce Brothers’ Mom Attends Sons’ Playoff Games on Same Day

Donna Kelce had quite the adventurous Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Play
NFL

Jimmy G May Be the Best QB Available This Offseason

The 49ers appear ready to move on from their QB, but several teams should come calling after the season.

dak prescott (1)
NFL

Dak Prescott Voices Support for Fans Who Threw Trash at Referees

The quarterback was asked about fans throwing trash on the field at referees after Dallas’ loss to San Francisco, and he didn't hold back his feelings on the issue.

LeBron James with the Lakers.
NBA

LeBron James Apologizes to Lakers Fans

Los Angeles is the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy
Play
NFL

Cowboys Have Decisions to Make on Coaching Staff

Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore are receiving head coaching interest, which could accelerate the timeline on which Mike McCarthy is judged.

Mike McCarthy with the Cowboys.
NFL

Cowboys' McCarthy Explains Final Play Against 49ers

McCarthy's story contradicts what an NFL official said.

cowboys
NFL

Cowboys Fans Throw Trash on Field as Players, Refs Exit

Cowboys fans were livid in the aftermath of Sunday's chaotic loss to the 49ers.