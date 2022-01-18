Russell Wilson is Predicting a Big Upset This Weekend

It was largely an upset-free weekend on Super Wild Card Weekend as five of the six favorites earned victories on their respective home fields. But one prominent quarterback doesn't expect the trend to continue in the divisional round.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said on Monday night he expects Joe Burrow and the Bengals to beat the Titans on Saturday. Wilson didn't discount Mike Vrabel's squad when detailing his pick, instead leaning on his hometown roots.

”I'm from Cincinnati, I was born there, born at Christ Hospital, so I may have to go with them,” Wilson said on ESPN's ManningCast. ”I think it may be the Bengals’ year of really getting going.

”I don’t know if they’re gonna win it all. But I think they’ve got a chance with Joe Burrow and what he’s doing. So I’m gonna take the Bengals there.”

Cincinnati snapped a three-decade drought with a playoff win over the Raiders in the wild-card round. Burrow threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, continuing his recent hot streak. Burrow has thrown 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last five starts, a 4–1 stretch for the Bengals.

Kickoff on Saturday from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET.

