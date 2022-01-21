Erin Andrews Reveals One Major Interview She Wishes She Could Redo

FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews has conducted interviews with hundreds of athletes during her impressive career in sports media, but this week, she revealed that there's one that she'd love to have another shot at.

Andrews, speaking with Kyle Brandt of NFL Network and The Ringer, said that she wishes she'd come off better during her famous interview with then-Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman after the 2013 NFC title game. In the clip, which went viral, Sherman blasted then-49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree. Andrews told Brandt she wishes she could redo her approach on handling his outburst.

“I was so mad at myself, Andrews said. “There were so many different thing I could've done, and yeah, I knew that it was going to end up that way that I was just so pissed.”

“I love Richard, I loved him before that happened. ... I just was so mad because I was like, ‘This is the coolest moment.’ As I said, we were in a meeting with him the day before. He told us how much he did not like Crabtree. So I knew he was talking about him but I knew America didn't know. And I actually thought, ‘People are going to think he's freaking yelling at me.’ And he's not, he's the man.

”As one of my girlfriends had said at the time, Chrissy Teigen tweeted, ‘Oh my God, that's like us talking on the phone. Who was talking about you?’ And I didn't mean it like that, but it came off like that.

“I'm so bummed because I wanted to get a third question, he walked away. I think Fox panicked a little bit because they thought he cussed. He didn't. I wish we could do it over, but we can't.”

Andrews and Brandt later went on to recreate the interview. Andrews showed what her game plan would have been if given a second chance.

Here's the viral clip from 2013, for those who want a trip down memory lane:

All that said, Andrews did her job. Most casual fans likely did not know who Sherman was talking about, and she got an answer out of him. Still, it's interesting to hear that she wishes she'd handled it differently.

