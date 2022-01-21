CBS Sports has a busy weekend ahead with Bengals at Titans on Saturday afternoon ahead of the Bills at Chiefs game set for Sunday evening.

The network's top team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo is set to call Sunday's game, but the second team will look a bit different in Nashville. Ian Eagle's normal announcing partner, Charles Davis, is out due to COVID-19 protocols. In his place steps former NFL quarterback Trent Green, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

CBS is no stranger to having to shake up its NFL booths due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

Last year, Romo missed a late-season game between the Cardinals and Rams due to COVID-19. Earlier this month, Nantz was out for CBS's broadcast of the Week 18 Buccaneers-Panthers game, with Tom McCarthy stepping into his seat alongside Romo.

Green is normally paired with Kevin Harlan and Melanie Collins on regular-season broadcasts.

Saturday's Titans-Bengals game kicks at 4:30 p.m. ET.

