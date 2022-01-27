The Saints juggled numerous quarterback during the 2021 season, with Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian and Ian Book all starting games. The team finished 9–8 in its first year without Drew Brees, with Winston going 5–2 before a season-ending injury.

Now, with Sean Payton stepping down as coach, the franchise is set for a true overhaul after the dominant Payton-Brees era. According to Saints star Cameron Jordan, now is the perfect time for Aaron Rodgers to come in and help steer the franchise.

Jordan appeared on ESPN's Get Up on Monday, sharing his pitch for Rodgers to head down to New Orleans with Dianna Russini.

“I mean, I heard he had some riffs with his last head coach, so I'm just saying, maybe come pick one out,” Jordan said “He gets with Gail Benson, he gets with Mickey [Loomis]. I'm not sure what kind of access top tier quarterbacks get. I'm a defensive end, I just worry about hitting the next quarterback. But you know, quarterbacks usually have a little bit more executive say than so-said defensive players, so I'm just saying, this could probably help us out in the long run.”

Rodgers was pretty open about his future this week after the Packers fell at home to the 49ers in the NFC divisional round. While his relationship with Green Bay's front office, and general manager Brian Gutekunst, has been mended after a tumultuous 2021 offseason, Rodgers says all options—including retirement and heading to a new team—are “definitely on the table.”

“There are things that seem more plausible or more likely, which I won’t necessarily get into, but the most important thing is first the commitment to playing, and to going through the offseason and training and all that stuff is the first,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee.

Whether the Saints are a realistic option is yet to be seen. While the Packers‘ salary cap situation—a projected $40 million over for ‘22, per Over the Cap—may hurt the team's ability to remain competitive with Rodgers next year, the Saints‘ is even more dire.

New Orleans is a projected $74 million over the cap for next year, the highest mark in the league.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, head over to Saints News Network.