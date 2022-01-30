Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs appeared to be marching to another Super Bowl appearance on Sunday as they drove deep into Cincinnati territory in the final minute of regulation trailing 24–21.

Kansas City had a 2nd-and-goal from the Cincinnati 4-yard line as the clock ticked under 40 seconds. But after a Chiefs timeout, disaster struck.

Mahomes took back-to-back sacks on the next two plays, backing the Chiefs up to their own 27-yard line. What once looked to be a likely touchdown set up a long field goal, and while Harrison Butker converted the attempt, the game was then sent to overtime.

The Chiefs are seeking their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons.

