Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Brian Flores Sues NFL, Multiple Teams Alleging Racist Hiring Practices

NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court sought class-action status and unspecified damages from the league, the Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, along with unidentified individuals.

Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24–25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.

SI Recommends

A message sent to the NFL for comment was not immediately returned.

“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals,” Flores said in a release put out by the law firm representing him in the case. “In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

lia-thomas
College

Penn Swimmers Voice Support for Transgender Teammate Lia Thomas

She has set multiple program records this season for the women's swim team.

Brady smiling Patriots
Play
Extra Mustard

Report of Tom Brady's Reunion With Pats Is False

A rumor suggested that the 44-year-old would sign a one-day deal with New England.

The UEFA Champions League trophy
Soccer

UEFA Withdraws Threat Over 'Champignons League' Pizza

A German pizza manufacturer said it had received a letter from a lawyer acting on behalf of UEFA asking it to cease using the name for its mushroom pizza.

tom-brady-eli-manning
Play
NFL

Eli Manning Congratulates Tom Brady on NFL Retirement

Manning; “I mean, really, no one did it better than you in your time. It was an honor and privilege to watch you compete.”

Jim Harbaugh during Michigan football game.
NFL

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Take Vikings Job If Offered

Harbaugh is set to interview with Minnesota as it continues its coaching search.

Sep 14, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; A Denver Broncos helmet on the ground before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
NFL

Broncos Announce Beginning of Sale Process Ahead of 2022

The Broncos hope to have a new owner before the 2022 season.

Mark Adams calls out instructions from the Texas Tech sideline
College Basketball

Mark Adams’s Career Comes Full Circle at Texas Tech

Finally holding the job he coveted for decades, the 65-year-old will face the man he replaced Tuesday when Chris Beard returns to Lubbock.

Jan 6, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dribbles the ball while defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple (41) and guard Jose Alvarado (15) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Crossover: Wiggins Somehow An All Star & Hawks Catch Fire

Mannix and Beck break down how the new all-star voting process led to Andrew Wiggins being named a starter, and more.