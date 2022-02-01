The Packers will have a new special teams coordinator next season. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel's Tom Silverstein reported Tuesday that Maurice Drayton will not return to the organization.

Drayton was promoted to special teams coordinator last February after serving as Green Bay's assistant special teams coach for three seasons. However, the team had one of the worst units in the league this year.

Football Outsiders ranked the Packers' special teams unit worst in the NFL, as did longtime NFL journalist Rick Gosselin in his annual Talk of Fame Network rankings. Pro Football Focus had the Packers' special teams unit as the second-worst in the NFL.

In the Packers' 13–10 divisional round loss to the 49ers, Green Bay had a field goal attempt blocked and later allowed a blocked punt to be returned for a touchdown.

Drayton had been on the Colts' special teams staff and had 14 years of college coaching experience prior to joining the Packers.

He won't be the only Green Bay coordinator not to return next season, as offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett left the Packers to become the next coach of the Broncos.

