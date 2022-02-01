Skip to main content
Goodbye to the Greatest Player in the History of Football
How Many Super Bowls Did Tom Brady Win During His Career?

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement on Tuesday, ending arguably the most decorated career in NFL history. 

Brady tallied three MVP awards and six All-Pro selections across 22 seasons, and he retires as the all-time leader in completions (7,263), touchdowns (624), passing yards (84,520), and quarterback wins (243). But Brady’s ultimate legacy lives beyond the stats. Brady is one of the greatest champions in American sports history, with a résumé rivaling that of Bill Russell and Michael Jordan. 

The former sixth round pick notched seven Super Bowl rings in his career, winning six with the Patriots before defeating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV as a member of the Buccaneers last season. He lost three of his nine Super Bowl appearances with New England, most recently Super Bowl LII against the Eagles at the end of the 2017–18 season.

Brady wasn’t able to secure an eighth ring this season, though seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs is plenty at age 44. 

Brady will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027, though perhaps we shouldn’t totally rule out a return to the sport training camp begins in August. 

