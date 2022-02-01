Tom Brady officially called it a career on Tuesday morning, wrapping up an incredible 22-year career that features seven Super Bowl victories, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and three NFL MVP selections. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, an antagonist for Brady throughout his Patriots career, issued a statement Tuesday reflecting on the quarterback's time in the NFL.

“Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year,” Goodell wrote.

“Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years.

“He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future.”

Goodell has consistently praised Brady for his impressive career in recent years, but the relationship has not always been magnanimous. In 2016, Goodell upheld a four-game suspension for Brady, citing his role in the “Deflategate” scandal. Brady returned to play that October, leading the Patriots to a 14–2 regular season record and dramatic comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Brady won a total of six Super Bowls with Bill Belichick and the Patriots, before adding one more ring with the Buccaneers last season. He retires with five Super Bowl MVPs, the most in NFL history.

More Sports Illustrated Tom Brady Coverage: