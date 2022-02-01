Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Goodbye to the Greatest Player in the History of Football
Goodbye to the Greatest Player in the History of Football

Roger Goodell Releases Statement on Tom Brady’s Retirement

Tom Brady officially called it a career on Tuesday morning, wrapping up an incredible 22-year career that features seven Super Bowl victories, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and three NFL MVP selections. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, an antagonist for Brady throughout his Patriots career, issued a statement Tuesday reflecting on the quarterback's time in the NFL.

“Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year,” Goodell wrote.

“Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years.

“He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future.”

SI Recommends

Goodell has consistently praised Brady for his impressive career in recent years, but the relationship has not always been magnanimous. In 2016, Goodell upheld a four-game suspension for Brady, citing his role in the “Deflategate” scandal. Brady returned to play that October, leading the Patriots to a 14–2 regular season record and dramatic comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. 

Brady won a total of six Super Bowls with Bill Belichick and the Patriots, before adding one more ring with the Buccaneers last season. He retires with five Super Bowl MVPs, the most in NFL history. 

More Sports Illustrated Tom Brady Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

bruce-arians-tom-brady
Play
NFL

Arians, Buccaneers Congratulate Brady on Retirement

Tampa’s head coach released a statement Tuesday after Tom Brady ended his NFL career after 22 seasons.

Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Play
Betting

NBA Spread, Over/Under, Prop Bets for Wizards-Bucks, Nets-Suns

Picks and analysis for meetings between Washington-Milwaukee and Brooklyn-Phoenix.

South Korea qualifies for the World Cup
Soccer

South Korea Qualifies for 10th Straight World Cup

The Asian side secured its ticket to Qatar with two qualifiers to spare, continuing its impressive streak of playing at the World Cup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Play
Fantasy

Tom Brady Is the Fantasy G.O.A.T.

Tom Brady is the highest-scoring player in the history of fantasy football. If he does retire, it would be bad news for the Buccaneers and fantasy fans alike.

AP22029728325608
Play
NFL

Sports World Reacts to Tom Brady's Retirement

There were plenty of tributes for the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

Kyle Trask playing for the Buccaneers.
NFL

Who the Bucs Have at Quarterback Following Brady’s Retirement

Here's who else was on the team's roster last season.

Power 25 week 11
Play
College Basketball

Week 11: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Pebblebrook debuts at No. 23, Camden breaks into the top 10 and more in this week's rankings.

Caleb Williams playing for Oklahoma.
College Football

Report: Caleb Williams Down to Final Two Schools

He's closing in on his transfer decision.